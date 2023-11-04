Manchester United eyeing up a move for 18-goal South American attacker

Manchester United have been linked to the move for the Brazilian international striker Gabriel Barbosa.

The 27-year-old has a contract with Flamengo until the end of 2024 and he could be available for a reasonable price during the January transfer window. A report from TeamTalk claims that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the striker as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements during the January window.

Gabriel Barbosa has scored 18 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. He has recently been linked with clubs like Newcastle United as well. The opportunity to move to the Premier League at this stage of his career could be an exciting option for him. He will feel that he is at the peak of his powers right now, and he will want to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Gabriel Barbosa has previously had underwhelming spells with clubs like Inter Milan and he will want to prove himself in European football this time around.

Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with the concrete proposal to sign the player.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window but the talented young striker needs more time to adapt to his new surroundings. Signing another striker to share the goalscoring burden would be a wise decision.