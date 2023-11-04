Manchester United are interested in signing the Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini.

The 19-year-old central defender is rated highly in Italian football and he has a big future ahead of him. A report from Tutto Atalanta claims that Juventus and Inter Milan are keen on signing the talented young defender and they will face competition from the Premier League side.

Manchester United are keen on signing the defender and they will have to pay close to €50 million. Scalvini is a prodigious young talent and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United in the coming seasons.

Harry Maguire has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford and they will have to replace them adequately. The 19-year-old could be the ideal long-term replacement for the England international.

Manchester United have the financial resources to beat the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan to his signature and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done in the coming months.

Scalvini will be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Manchester United and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League can be hard to turn down. Regular football in England could help him improve and it would accelerate his development.

Erik ten Hag has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career and he could help the 19-year-old fulfil his potential as well.