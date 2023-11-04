Marcus Rashford out of Man United squad vs Fulham on the same week as disciplinary issues

Marcus Rashford has been left out of the Man United squad that travels to Fulham on Saturday afternoon the same week it was reported that the forward went partying after the Red Devils were defeated in the Manchester Derby by Man City last Sunday.

The England international had a night out with friends after the 3-0 loss and he has already discussed the issue with Erik ten Hag this week.

Upon the teamsheet being released for Saturday’s clash with Fulham, many would have thought that Ten Hag had dropped him for disciplinary issues – something the Dutch coach has done in the past – but that is not the case today.

According to Sky Sports, Rashford misses out on the Fulham match through injury. The England star took a heavy knock to his leg in training this week and couldn’t finish the last session before Man Utd travelled to London. The 26-year-old failed a fitness test on Saturday morning, leaving Ten Hag no choice but to leave him out of the squad.

The Fulham game is a must-win for the Man United manager and given his performances already this campaign, Rashford is no loss.

Ten Hag turns to Alejandro Garnacho to provide him with creativity off of the left and hopes Rasmus Hojlund can put a few in the net for him at Craven Cottage.