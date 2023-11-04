Newcastle ready to pay release clause of Portugal star

According to Fichajes, Newcastle are interested in signing Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP.

According to the source, the Magpies have put up a £61 million bid to attempt to capture the 22-year-old in January.

The Portugal international hasn’t missed a game this season and was a vital member of his team in the previous campaign, playing in 52 games across all competitions and dishing out three assists
and four goals.

Goncalo Inacio to Liverpool or Manchester United?

According to several sources, the 22-year-old has a release clause worth between £38.8 million and £52.3 million.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Man UTD have also expressed interest in his services but have been put off by his price-tag.

