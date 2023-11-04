According to Fichajes, Newcastle are interested in signing Goncalo Inacio from Sporting CP.

According to the source, the Magpies have put up a £61 million bid to attempt to capture the 22-year-old in January.

The Portugal international hasn’t missed a game this season and was a vital member of his team in the previous campaign, playing in 52 games across all competitions and dishing out three assists

and four goals.

According to several sources, the 22-year-old has a release clause worth between £38.8 million and £52.3 million.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Man UTD have also expressed interest in his services but have been put off by his price-tag.