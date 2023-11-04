Newcastle star faces extended ban as FA launches further investigations over fresh claims

Newcastle have received more bad news regarding summer signing Sandro Tonali.

The Italian was banned for 10 months after being charged of breaching betting rules from his time at AC Milan.

But according to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, Sandro may have broken betting rules after his move from Milan to Newcastle as well. The Football Association are now heading further investigations into it.

? Exclusive: The Football Association are now investigating whether Sandro Tonali broke betting rules AFTER his £52m move to Newcastle in July ?? The player is currently banned for 10 months for illegal gambling activity in Italy ? More to follow @MailSport pic.twitter.com/ilTqTo2wjE — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) November 3, 2023

It is quite possible that this could result in a longer ban for Tonali which is going to be a major cause of concern for Newcastle.

The Magpies splashed the cash on him in the summer signing him for a fee of around £52m.

And the Italian international was enjoying a great start to his Newcastle career until being found guilty.

Meanwhile, Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth claimed that he did not know whether AC Milan were aware of the betting charges when they sold him.

Ashworth said (via BBC):