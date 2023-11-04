Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Genoa defender Radu Dragusin.

A report from Tutto Mercato Web claims that the Magpies sent officials to watch the defender in action last week. An offer of around €30 million could be required to sign the talented defender.

Newcastle could certainly use more quality and depth in their defensive unit and the 21-year-old would be a superb long-term acquisition.

The Romanian is rated highly in European football and he has a big future ahead of him. Newcastle had one of the best defensive units in the league last season and they must look to invest in a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman.

The likes of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in their 30s and they will need to be replaced soon.

The 21-year-old Romanian defender would be a solid long-term investment for them and Newcastle will certainly have the financial means to pay the report in €30 million asking price as well.

A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in the young defender’s career and he will be tempted to join them.

Dragusin is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a right-back. He could prove to be a quality asset for Eddie Howe and the Premier League side in the coming seasons.

In addition to that, the Genoa defender is still only 21 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Howe could help him develop further and fulfill his tremendous potential in the coming seasons. Regular football in the Premier League will accelerate his development as well.

The reported €30 million asking price could look like a bargain in the long run.