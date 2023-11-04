Rashford gives ten Hag more disciplinary problems as Man United squad morale hits the floor

Erik ten Hag can’t catch a break at Man United at present, with Marcus Rashford adding to his problems at the club.

Squad morale has to be on the floor after recent defeats, with the standard of performances – particularly against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup – far from what’s expected from a group of Man United players.

It’s believed that ten Hag’s disciplinarian treatment of Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire has driven a wedge through the dressing room, with the first team apparently split on whether the Dutchman is dealing with the issues arising in the best way.

News of Rashford’s partying a few hours after losing the Manchester derby was always going to have repercussions with the manager and so it proved.

“I am aware of it. I spoke with him about it. It’s unacceptable,’ ten Hag was quoted as saying by The Independent (subscription required) who also note that the striker will be facing disciplinary action as a result.

“I told him, he apologised and that is it. For us, it’s an internal matter.”

Were the manager getting the type of results expected, none of the off-field drama would be newsworthy.

Sir Alex Ferguson certainly wasn’t a shrinking violet and ruled Old Trafford with an iron fist, but his teams almost always got results.

Moreover, many of Fergie’s stars couldn’t be accused of not putting in a shift whilst wearing the famous red shirt.

The current squad often appear to be going through the motions and that’s a damning indictment on the club at present.