Referee asked Manchester United to substitute Harry Maguire in the second half

Manchester United FC
Posted by

During Manchester United’s win against Fulham, there was a concerning incident involving their captain, Harry Maguire.

Maguire had earlier been involved in a head collision and received treatment from the club’s medical staff but was allowed to continue playing.

However, in the second half, referee John Brooks seemed to be concerned for Maguire’s well-being.

He indicated to the Manchester United bench that the defender should be substituted, possibly due to potential head injury protocols.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man City star completes hat-trick of assists as Foden makes it four against Bournemouth
Video: Dinos Mavropanos scores epic own goal for West Ham on first EPL start
Real Madrid release official statement concerning Kylian Mbappe

Despite having Raphael Varane, a fellow top-class defender, available as a substitute, Maguire remained on the pitch following a second check.

What is remarkable is that Maguire continued to perform exceptionally well, even after this incident.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel even went so far as to suggest that Maguire was the man of the match, highlighting his dedication to the game and his team.

More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.