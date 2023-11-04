Referee asked Manchester United to substitute Harry Maguire in the second half

During Manchester United’s win against Fulham, there was a concerning incident involving their captain, Harry Maguire.

Maguire had earlier been involved in a head collision and received treatment from the club’s medical staff but was allowed to continue playing.

However, in the second half, referee John Brooks seemed to be concerned for Maguire’s well-being.

He indicated to the Manchester United bench that the defender should be substituted, possibly due to potential head injury protocols.

John Brooks has had to tell the Man Utd medical staff that Maguire is not right, but they have AGAIN allowed him to return to play. If the referee is telling you something’s not right then it needs to be taken seriously!! I hope that medical team is investigated! https://t.co/6bDaYp9eGa — Laura ?? (@lspark89) November 4, 2023

Despite having Raphael Varane, a fellow top-class defender, available as a substitute, Maguire remained on the pitch following a second check.

What is remarkable is that Maguire continued to perform exceptionally well, even after this incident.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel even went so far as to suggest that Maguire was the man of the match, highlighting his dedication to the game and his team.