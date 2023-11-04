Rio Ferdinand highlights two Manchester United players after late victory

The former Manchester United defender highlighted Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes from the late win against Fulham on Saturday.

The Red Devils came into the game at Craven Cottage in need of three points and a win to uplift the club.

Erik ten Hag’s side had been battered 3-0 by both Newcastle and Manchester City in the past week as the pressure mounted on the Dutch manager.

Luckily, a late Fernandes strike saved his blushes as they snatched victory thanks to their captain.

Speaking after the game, Ferdinand was full of praise for two players in particular.

“The captain stood up. We needed a big performance, we needed a goal.” he told TNT Sports via The Mirror.

“Critical time against Burnley after the Champions League defeat, he stepped up. Today they needed somebody to step out of the shadows and get into the spotlight. That was him. He took responsibility. A fantastic strike.”

Fernandes came under heavy criticism for his performance against City last weekend with many believing he should be stripped of the captaincy.

Ferdinand then went on to praise the former captain Maguire.

“He (Maguire) deserves special mention as well.

“Head injury in the first couple of seconds of the game, battled his way through. It’s not about performances, there wasn’t a good performance there today. But they got the three points and that’s the most important thing.”