Scott McTominay reveals Man Utd supporters banner inspired the squad

Scott McTominay revealed that the banner Manchester United supporters displayed on Saturday afternoon helped inspire the squad.

The Red Devils walked away 1-0 winners from Craven Cottage after beating a resilient Fulham side thanks to a last-gasp goal from Bruno Fernandes.

A win was needed for Erik ten Hag’s side after losing their last two games 3-0 and falling to eighth in the Premier League table.

Fans showcased their frustration during the Fulham game by displaying a banner which reads “play like they mean it”.

“We seen it, we seen the banner before the game and a few of us said, ‘You know what? The fans pay good money to come and watch us every week and the support is relentless towards us every single week’,” he told TNT Sports via 90 min.

“We just want to repay them as best we can. Things aren’t going the best at the moment but it’s building blocks.

“Step by step and with the manager, the coaching staff, we trust them a lot, we trust the players and I feel we can go and kick on and do better.”