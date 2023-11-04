Transfer insider Dean Jones has provided the latest on the future of Southampton duo Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes.

Southampton were relegated last season and are currently fourth in the Championship, fighting hard to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The club understands that it will be difficult to attract top players as well as keep hold of the existing ones if they do not regain promotion.

Two players who have been putting in decent performances are Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes. Both of them are currently on loan deals and will eventually return to their respective clubs when the season is over.

But as per Jones, the club wants both of them to become part of the club permanently.

The journalist adds that they are both players who are the kind of profile that the Saints are looking to build with now. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“Yeah, I think from a player’s point of view, they won’t be too focused on outside influences affecting player contracts and stuff. But in terms of the way the club is run and how they want to set up for the future, they want Harwood-Bellis and Downes to become part of the furniture. And if that means that they need to win promotion, then they’ll understand that there is an external pressure that comes as a result of it. So they are both players that are really good types for what Southampton are trying to build right now. And I still think that there is a good chance that they’ll be around beyond this season.”

Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined Southampton on loan from Manchester City and has a market value of €25m. The defender has played 9 games so far this season and scored one goal.

Meanwhile midfielder Flynn Downes joined the club from West Ham and has a currently market value of €9m.