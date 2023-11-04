Video: 3000 Leeds fans celebrating after Rutter’s goal at King Power Stadium

Leeds United had a massive win on Friday night as the Yorkshire club defeated Championship leaders Leicester City 1-0 away at the King Power Stadium. 

The only goal of the game came courtesy of Georginio Rutter after 58 minutes and the three points solidified Leeds’ position in the Championship play-off positions.

Fans of the Whites knew how big the win was for their club and they celebrated as such after the goal.

