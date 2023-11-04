Video: Bernardo Silva shows his genius with World-class goal as Man City hammer Bournemouth

Man City have hammered Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and the fifth goal of the match showed the World-class ability of Bernardo Silva.

The game was essentially over after 37 minutes as the home side scored three goals within the space of seven minutes through Doku, Silva and Akanji.

Phil Foden would add another off of the bench in the second half to make it four before Bournemouth pulled one back through Sinisterra.

However, the best goal of the match came when Silva completed his brace with a World-class goal to make it five.

Nathan Ake would go on to add a sixth to complete the hammering of Andoni Iraola’s side.

Stop that Bernardo Silva. pic.twitter.com/dGhW0O4h2B — Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) November 4, 2023

????????? GOAL | Manchester City 5-1 Bournemouth | Bernardo Silva 4 ASSISTS FOR JEREMY DOKU!!!pic.twitter.com/rbAZfwlAlS — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 4, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and +Foot Direct.