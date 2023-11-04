Video: Bruno Fernandes saves Man United’s blushes with last-minute winner vs Fulham

Man United earned a much-needed win against Fulham on Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage as a last-minute winner from Bruno Fernandes brought all three points back to Old Trafford.

It has been a terrible week for Erik ten Hag and his men as the Red Devils were hammered 3-0 by both Man City and Newcastle, leaving questions hanging over the Dutch manager regarding his job.

The Manchester club were once again poor against Fulham on Saturday but Bruno Fernandes has saved his team’s blushes with a wonderful last-minute winner to seal a 1-0 for the Premier League giants.