Video: Bruno Fernandes saves Man United’s blushes with last-minute winner vs Fulham

Fulham FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United earned a much-needed win against Fulham on Saturday afternoon at Craven Cottage as a last-minute winner from Bruno Fernandes brought all three points back to Old Trafford. 

It has been a terrible week for Erik ten Hag and his men as the Red Devils were hammered 3-0 by both Man City and Newcastle, leaving questions hanging over the Dutch manager regarding his job.

The Manchester club were once again poor against Fulham on Saturday but Bruno Fernandes has saved his team’s blushes with a wonderful last-minute winner to seal a 1-0 for the Premier League giants.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: England striker claims he wishes Newcastle had signed him
Video: 3000 Leeds fans celebrating after Rutter’s goal at King Power Stadium
VIDEO: Rutter gives MOTM award to Glen Kamara after Leicester game
More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.