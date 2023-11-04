Video: Bruno Guimarães escapes red card as he deliberately elbows Jorginho in the back of the head

It has been a very heated clash between Newcastle and Arsenal so far.

The game turned fiery after a wild tackle from Havertz on Sean Longstaff that could have easily been a red card. The tackle sparked a huge clash as the Newcastle players reacted furiously to the challenge. While Havertz was fortunate to only get a booking, three other Newcastle players got booked as well.

And just moments later, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães could have also seen a red. The infuriated Brazilian ran straight into Jorginho, deliberately elbowing the Italian in the back of the head.

