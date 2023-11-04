Video: Cameron Archer scores stunning goal from outside the box to give Sheffield United the lead vs Wolves

Cameron Archer has scored a stunning goal from outside the box to give Sheffield United the lead vs Wolves.
Archer races on to a loose ball taking advantage of a little bit of luck during the play and dashes towards the goal before unleashing an unstoppable strike from outside the box which hits the inside of the bar and into the net.
WOW! Cameron Archer with a stunner for Sheffield United! ?
One of the finest long-range strikes you'll see puts the Blades on course for their first Premier League win of the season! ??
Stream #PLGoalRush LIVE, or on-demand after, here ?
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) November 4, 2023