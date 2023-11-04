Video: Jarrod Bowen continues sensational scoring run to give West Ham the lead at Brentford

West Ham striker, Jarrod Bowen, made Premier League history with his goal at Brentford on Saturday.

Scoring from an acute angle, Bowen has become the first player in Premier League history to score in his team’s opening six games of a campaign.

6 – Jarrod Bowen is the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his side's first six away games in a single campaign, while he's also the first @WestHam player to score in six in a row on the road overall in the competition. Bullseye. pic.twitter.com/OdI7TNeLZP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2023

Brentford had bossed the game until Mohammed Kudus had equalised with a stunning finish, and he was involved again causing panic in the hosts backline.

Bowen was the sharpest tool in the box and as the Bees defence stood still, the Hammers front man delivered the coup de grace.

??| GOAL: Bowen scores for West Ham. Brentford 1-2 West Ham pic.twitter.com/XIXfNRFby2 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 4, 2023

GoaL! | Brentford 1-2 West Ham United | ?? Jarrod Bowenpic.twitter.com/g2TdYydIZn — FootColic ?? (@FootColic) November 4, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay and Arena Sport