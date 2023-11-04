Video: Jarrod Bowen continues sensational scoring run to give West Ham the lead at Brentford

Brentford FC West Ham FC
West Ham striker, Jarrod Bowen, made Premier League history with his goal at Brentford on Saturday.

Scoring from an acute angle, Bowen has become the first player in Premier League history to score in his team’s opening six games of a campaign.

Brentford had bossed the game until Mohammed Kudus had equalised with a stunning finish, and he was involved again causing panic in the hosts backline.

Bowen was the sharpest tool in the box and as the Bees defence stood still, the Hammers front man delivered the coup de grace.

