Video: Kudus scores incredible goal of the season contender for West Ham at Brentford

Mohammed Kudus took off at the Gtech Community Stadium to volley home an incredible goal for West Ham at Brentford.
There was little danger to the Bees when a cross was floated into the back post, but Kudus showed just why he’s got the east London faithful excited with an instinctive first-time finish.
He watched the cross all the way and, as the ball dropped, he had both feet off of the floor as he slammed the ball back in the direction in game and into the net.
GOAL: WHAT A GOAL BY KUDUS!!
Brentford 1-1 West Ham
Mohammed Kudus SCORES!!
1-2 Brentford FC vs West Ham United
