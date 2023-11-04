Video: Man City score two goals in four minutes with Doku starring in both

Man City are running riot at the Etihad Stadium as the Premier League champions are 3-0 ahead after scoring two goals within the space of four minutes.

Jeremy Doku opened the scoring in the match after 30 minutes after a smart finish and the Belgian continued to be involved in the game as he played a role in the following two goals.

The winger assisted Bernardo Silva for Man City’s second of the match before his shot deflected off Akanji for the third, making it a goal and two assists for Doku within the opening 37 minutes of the match.

??| GOAL: Bernardo Silva makes it two for City. Manchester City 2-0 Bournemouth pic.twitter.com/jiGoehdKGx — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 4, 2023

??| GOAL: Bernardo Silva makes it two, assisted by Jeremy Doku! Man City 2-0 Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/1Hkq8C1PrQ — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 4, 2023

MANUEL AKANJI WITH HIS FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL FOR THE THIRD!

NOT THAT HE KNEW ANYTHING ABOUT IT ?

JÉRÉMY DOKU ??(2002) WITH HIS SECOND ASSIST OF THE MATCH!!! pic.twitter.com/zqneRR9OrN — Football Report (@FootballReprt) November 4, 2023

The third goal has been awarded to Akanji due to deflectionpic.twitter.com/a3S7Q16NlH — FansArena (@Fans_Arena4) November 4, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and beIN sports.