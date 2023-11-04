Video: Man City score two goals in four minutes with Doku starring in both

AFC Bournemouth Manchester City
Posted by

Man City are running riot at the Etihad Stadium as the Premier League champions are 3-0 ahead after scoring two goals within the space of four minutes. 

Jeremy Doku opened the scoring in the match after 30 minutes after a smart finish and the Belgian continued to be involved in the game as he played a role in the following two goals.

The winger assisted Bernardo Silva for Man City’s second of the match before his shot deflected off Akanji for the third, making it a goal and two assists for Doku within the opening 37 minutes of the match.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and beIN sports. 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mykolenko opens the scoring for Everton against Brighton
Video: Man City star continues impressive start to Etihad life with opening goal vs Bournemouth
Video: Jarrod Bowen continues sensational scoring run to give West Ham the lead at Brentford
More Stories Bernardo Silva Jeremy Doku Manuel Akanji

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.