Video: Man City score two goals in four minutes with Doku starring in both

Man City are running riot at the Etihad Stadium as the Premier League champions are 3-0 ahead after scoring two goals within the space of four minutes.
Jeremy Doku opened the scoring in the match after 30 minutes after a smart finish and the Belgian continued to be involved in the game as he played a role in the following two goals.
The winger assisted Bernardo Silva for Man City’s second of the match before his shot deflected off Akanji for the third, making it a goal and two assists for Doku within the opening 37 minutes of the match.
