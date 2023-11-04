Video: Man City star continues impressive start to Etihad life with opening goal vs Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have taken the lead against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium thanks to their impressive new summer signing Jeremy Doku. 

The home side have had all the chances within the opening 30 minutes with Erling Haaland’s header off of the post being the best of the bunch.

However, City eventually opened the scoring as Doku played a one-two with Rodri before slotting the ball into the Cherries’ net. The Belgian continues to impress at the Premier League champions and has proven to be a lethal addition to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jarrod Bowen continues sensational scoring run to give West Ham the lead at Brentford
Video: Kudus scores incredible goal of the season contender for West Ham at Brentford
Video: Maupay scores his first goal in 35 games to give Brentford the lead against West Ham
More Stories Jeremy Doku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.