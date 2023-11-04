Video: Man City star continues impressive start to Etihad life with opening goal vs Bournemouth

Man City have taken the lead against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium thanks to their impressive new summer signing Jeremy Doku.

The home side have had all the chances within the opening 30 minutes with Erling Haaland’s header off of the post being the best of the bunch.

However, City eventually opened the scoring as Doku played a one-two with Rodri before slotting the ball into the Cherries’ net. The Belgian continues to impress at the Premier League champions and has proven to be a lethal addition to Pep Guardiola’s side.

JEREMY DOKU WHAT A GOALLLL BEST YOUNG WINGER IN THE LEAGUEEEEEpic.twitter.com/N2LafxCgiD — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) November 4, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and beIN Sports