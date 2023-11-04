Video: Man City star has tooth knocked out whilst celebrating goal in Bournemouth win

Man City hammered Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon but it wasn’t the perfect day for Julian Alvarez as the Argentina star lost a tooth.

Pep Guardiola’s side took the Cherries apart and the match was essentially over after 37 minutes as City scored three goals within the space of seven minutes.

It was the second of these goals from Bernardo Silva where Alvarez lost a tooth.

TV pictures showed the 23-year-old smiling after the goal with a gap in his top teeth before Silva pointed it out to the World Cup winner, who will now require a trip to the dentist.

Julián lost a tooth ?? pic.twitter.com/dXdFLfYCMy — All About Argentina ??? (@AlbicelesteTalk) November 4, 2023

Julian Alvarez appeared to be missing a tooth on City's celebration ? pic.twitter.com/38bgpofPZt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 4, 2023

Footage courtesy of ESPN.