Video: Maupay scores his first goal in 35 games to give Brentford the lead against West Ham

It’s been a long time coming from Neal Maupay and though his first goal in 35 games owed much to poor West Ham defending, the Brentford striker celebrated as though a weight had been lifted.
David Moyes’ side had plenty of time to clear the ball but seem to stand still when Bryan Mbuemo fired across goal.
That allowed Maupay to steer the ball past a static Hammers back line and send the Bees faithful wild.
GOAL: Maupay opens the scoring for Brentford
Brentford 1-0 West Ham
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 4, 2023
Neal Maupay SCORES!!
1-1 Brentford FC vs West Ham United
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/iP83KEN1oA
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) November 4, 2023
