Video: Maupay scores his first goal in 35 games to give Brentford the lead against West Ham

Brentford FC West Ham FC
Posted by

It’s been a long time coming from Neal Maupay and though his first goal in 35 games owed much to poor West Ham defending, the Brentford striker celebrated as though a weight had been lifted.

David Moyes’ side had plenty of time to clear the ball but seem to stand still when Bryan Mbuemo fired across goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Burnley striker eyes January move to Champions League club
Video: Mark Goldbridge hilariously fumes as Man United goal vs Fulham ruled offside
Aston Villa edge closer to the signing of highly-rated striker

That allowed Maupay to steer the ball past a static Hammers back line and send the Bees faithful wild.

Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV

More Stories Bryan Mbuemo David Moyes Neal Maupay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.