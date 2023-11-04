(Video) Mikel Arteta furiously slams VAR after Newcastle game

Mikel Arteta was left furious after the Newcastle game and did not hold back in his post-match press conference.

The Gunners slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle in a game that was filled with controversy and left the Arsenal manager fuming at the end of the game.

In the first half, Bruno Guimaraes avoided a red card after VAR deemed his forearm to the back of Jorginho’s head to not be violent conduct.

Newcastle then took the lead in the second half with an extremely controversial goal.

Arguments can be made that the ball was out of play, Joelinton fouled Gabriel, the ball hit the Brazilian’s hand and Anthony Gordon was in an offside position.

But the goal stood after a lengthy check, Arteta clearly disagreed with this as he let rip after the game.