Video: Mitoma’s cross deflects off Ashley Young and into the Everton net as Brighton equalise

Brighton finally get their goal and it is a late equaliser thanks to an own goal from Ashley Young.

Mitoma recieves the ball on the left hand side and does brilliantly to beat Harrison to create space for a cross.

However, his cross takes a big deflection off Ashley Young, with the ball looping over Jordan Pickford into the Everton goal.

It’s unfortunate for Everton but fully deserved for Brighton who have been utterly dominant in the second half.

Watch the goal: