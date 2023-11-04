Video: Mykolenko opens the scoring for Everton against Brighton

Mykolenko has opened the scoring for Everton against Brighton.

It was a well-worked move, with Calvert-Lewin and McNeil combining on the left. McNeil delivered a tempting cross into the box, which Mykolenko met with a shot that forced a save from Verbruggen.

However, the ball fell right back to the defender on the rebound and he struck it first time with a fierce strike straight into the back of the net.

This was his first goal of the season. Watch the goal below.