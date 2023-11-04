Georginio Rutter has been one of best player in EFL Championship this season.

The 21-year-old is guiding the Yorkshire club towards promotion with his 3 goals and 5 assists so far in all competitions.

Rutter was once again the man to rescue Leeds as his club managed to get all three points last night at King Power Stadium.

Leeds became the only club to beat Leicester so far this season.

Rutter joined Sky Sports for post-match interview last night after final whistle and presented Glen Kamara his MOTM award. Watch the video below: