Video: St James’ Park erupts as Anthony Gordon’s goal stands after lengthy VAR review

Newcastle have taken the lead against Arsenal thanks to Anthony Gordon.

It has been a very heated affair so far with a lot of controversial decisions. And this goal is going to be another talking point.

The goal came after some excellent work by former Arsenal player Joe Willock. He successfully kept the ball in play and then delivered a cross into the 6-yard box.

There, Joelinton contested with Raya, and although there was suggestions of a foul, he did enough for the ball to land at Gordon’s feet. Gordon made no mistake from point-blank range, slamming the ball into the net.

VAR reviewed the goal extensively, looking at whether the ball was kept in play, whether there was a foul by Joelinton, and whether Gordon was onside.

After a lengthy review, VAR determined that the goal was legitimate, resulting in an eruption of cheers from the home fans.

Watch the goal below:

Some say they're still checking VAR for that goal… pic.twitter.com/xr6qgGtl15 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2023

"How much does that goal mean to Anthony Gordon?" ? A long VAR check but Newcastle lead! ?? pic.twitter.com/kEZoPkMMtx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2023