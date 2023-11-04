Video: Wild Havertz challenge on Longstaff sparks a heated clash resulting in three Newcastle bookings

Kai Havertz was fortunate to escape a red card after a reckless challenge on Sean Longstaff.

The German flew into the Newcastle player, catching his leg with full force.

The tackle was both unnecessary and dangerous, leading to an angry reaction from Newcastle players and a heated clash between the two teams.

Havertz received a yellow card for the challenge, while the referee also booked three Newcastle players for their reactions to the incident.

Watch below: