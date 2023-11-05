29-year-old Tottenham star has made a decision regarding his future

Eric Dier is now prepared to end his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report by Football Insider, Eric Dier has decided to part ways with Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the 2023-24 season as a free agent. The 29-year-old defender is not looking to push for a move away from the club in the winter despite not getting any first-team action so far. He is willing to run down his deal and walk away as a free agent.

Dier joined Spurs back in the summer of 2014 after coming through the ranks at Sporting CP. Since making the move to England, he has been a constant feature in the Spurs first team. The 29-year-old has been involved in over 350 matches for the club.

He has been used in different roles over the years but has been a constant performer. The England international was a very important part of the Spurs team until the end of last season. However, he has fallen down the pecking order under Tottenham’s new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Dier is no longer a first-team regular, he is yet to feature for Spurs in the ongoing season.

The 29-year-old’s last contract extension came back in 2020 and his current deal runs out in the summer of 2024. Initially, there were talks regarding a new deal for Dier but those talks have collapsed. As a result, his departure from Spurs is certain.

With Dier not getting any first-team action and his contract expiring, a few clubs are interested in signing him during the winter transfer window. But, the player seems to have made a decision regarding his future.

The 29-year-old has decided to stay at the club beyond the winter window. He wants to run down his £85,000-a-week contract and then leave as a free agent in the summer. Dier feels he will have more options to choose from if he leaves the club after the end of the ongoing season.