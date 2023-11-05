Alisson Becker pays fantastic tribute to Luis Diaz who came off the bench to score despite going through difficult time

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker paid a fantastic tribute to Luis Diaz who came off the bench to score a stoppage time equaliser for Liverpool.

The Colombian is going through a difficult time at the moment after his parents were abducted in his home town last week.

His mother was released soon after but his father is still with the kidnappers with latest report claiming that the negotiations with the terrorist group EDL is ongoing and will reportedly be released in the coming days.

Diaz scored from a Harvey Elliot assist to rescue a point for Liverpool who were minute away from a shock defeat against Luton Town.

After scoring he revealed his undershirt that had a message for his father saying: “Freedom for Papa”.

And Alisson Becker paid a great tribute to him in his post match interview. He said:

“Says a lot about his (Diaz’s) character, his inner strength. Not many people can imagine what he is going through, even us who are so close to him. Of course we are supporting him and we feel his pain but for him it is a different level.” “Football sometimes in the dark moments can bring joy to people, to someone who is struggling and football is bringing a slice of joy to Lucho at the moment.” “We are together with him for whatever he needs…he came off the bench to score a fantastic goal for us that was very important and we are with him 100%.” “Football always surprises in a good way. It happened with me when I was going through a very difficult moment.”

Becker speaks from experience having gone through something similar. He lost his father during COVID and could not even fly back to his home town to attend the funeral and be with his family.

It was during that time that he came up with one of the best moments in PL history as he scored a fantastic stoppage time header for Liverpool against West Brom, a goal that helped them secure Champions League football. After the goal, he broke down into tears and was visibly emotional as he paid tribute to his late father.