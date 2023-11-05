Arsenal eyeing January move for 20-year-old attacking prodigy

Arsenal are eyeing up a move for Marcos Leonardo.

According to a report by Fichajes, Mikel Arteta wants to reinforce his team in the short term to ensure they have enough firepower to challenge for major titles. The Spanish manager seems to be keen on adding a new forward to his ranks at Arsenal.

The Gunners have their eyes on 20-year-old Brazilian sensation Marcos Leonardo. The Santos striker has made quite a name for himself of late and he is on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Leonardo has been doing wonders for both the Brazilian youth team and as well as his club. And, his performances haven’t gone unnoticed. In the 2023 season, he has featured in 24 league matches and has found the back of the net on 13 occasions.

While his contract runs until the end of 2026, there is a possibility of him parting ways with the Brazilian club in the winter transfer window. Manchester United and AS Roma are two clubs who have been monitoring him of late. But, it seems Arsenal are the ones leading the race for his signatures.

The Gunners are keen on bolstering their attack and they do not want to miss out on Leonardo’s signatures. As a result, the north London club have already submitted a €20 million plus bonus offer for the services of the Santos striker.

Mikel Arteta wants to add a new striker to the mix, someone who has a different profile than the ones he already has at his disposal. The Gunners have positioned themselves ahead of others in the race to his signatures with this offer and it will be interesting to see if they can land him at the club in the winter.