Ian Wright attacks Newcastle player for his intention against Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heavily criticised Bruno Guimaraes for his antics in Newcastle’s win over the Gunners yesterday.

There seems a decent argument that Guimaraes could have been sent off for elbowing Jorginho in the first half, but he managed to stay on the pitch.

“There is no reason for him to be challenging Jorginho like this,” said Wright. “Look how away he is. The ball has gone. His arm doesn’t need to be up.

“I can’t understand why that isn’t a yellow card and they aren’t looking at that. He is trying to hurt him there.

“You know something that could easily be given as a red card. There is no reason for his arm to be there. What’s he doing? His intention is to hurt him. It’s not like it’s a challenge and your arm has flailed. The ball has gone, he has no reason to do that. None!

“He is lucky that he hasn’t caught him in the temple or something. It’s a bad challenge.”