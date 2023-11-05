Arsenal issue statement following Mikel Arteta’s post-Newcastle outburst

Arsenal FC have released an official statement today backing their manager Mikel Arteta after his major outburst after the 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle United yesterday evening.

The Gunners were unlucky to lose 1-0 at St James’ Park as Anthony Gordon bundled home from close range with a goal that was then reviewed for three incidents by VAR.

There were question marks about whether or not the ball had gone out of play in the build-up, while there also then looked to be a possible foul and offside before the ball ended up at Gordon’s feet.

Arteta was furious afterwards, slamming the state of refereeing in the Premier League, and it seems his club are fully behind the Spanish tactician, in a move that could potentially risk repercussions.

Arsenal have lost back-to-back games, dropping out of the Carabao Cup in midweek as West Ham beat a much-changed side 3-1 before then dropping all three points away to Newcastle, so Arteta and co. will no doubt be hoping to bounce back quickly.

See below for Arsenal’s statement in full, via their official site:

“Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

“We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

“We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.”