Recent Arsenal signing could already be open to transfer to Euro giants

Arsenal could reportedly be set to face interest in Polish defender Jakub Kiwior this January.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners from Spezia less than a year ago, so it seems a bit soon to be offloading him, but it could be that he’ll be keen to move on to pursue more first-team opportunities.

With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of him in the pecking order at Arsenal, it’s going to be difficult for Kiwior to play much, with AC Milan now supposedly showing an interest in him, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The report suggests that Kiwior could be open to a move as he enjoyed his previous spell in Italian football, but Arsenal will surely have the final say.

Mikel Arteta surely needs as much depth as possible in what could be a long and challenging season, so it seems risky to even consider letting Kiwior go in the middle of the campaign.

This report follows Fabrizio Romano recently telling CaughtOffside that Kiwior was wanted by Sevilla and an unnamed Italian club in the summer.