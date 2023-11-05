Exclusive: Chelsea “increasing pressure” in Victor Osimhen transfer talks and have another big-name target

Chelsea are understood to be “increasing pressure” on Napoli with more frequent approaches over the potential transfer of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Osimhen is one of Chelsea’s top targets for 2024, and they’re eager to take advantage of the complicated contract negotiations between the player and his current club Napoli.

CaughtOffside understands Napoli are flat-out refusing to sell Osimhen in January, but Chelsea want to do the leg-work now to ensure they’re at the front of the queue for the 24-year-old’s signature next summer.

Napoli could try to bolster their own position by agreeing to insert a release clause into any potential new contract for Osimhen, but at the moment there does not appear to have been any significant progress on all parties agreeing a new deal.

Chelsea need to strengthen up front after the unconvincing form of youngster Nicolas Jackson, while Armando Broja has also not had much of an impact since his return from a lengthy injury layoff, so the Blues’ ever-strengthening pursuit of Osimhen certainly makes sense.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could also make Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba one of their top priority targets in defence for summer 2024, sources with an understanding of the situation told CaughtOffside.

This comes as Trevoh Chalobah remains highly likely to leave Stamford Bridge in the near future, with Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest among the clubs known to have tried signing him in the summer. Despite a deal failing to materialise back then, Chalobah is not in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans and the club are eyeing Tapsoba as one potential replacement.

CFC also have interest in Ian Maatsen, who remains on Burnley’s radar after they almost signed him in the summer. West Ham are also understood to be preparing to take concrete steps to try signing the Dutchman.

Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, remains part of Chelsea’s long-term plans despite continued interest from both Tottenham and Newcastle. Gallagher’s preference is to remain at Chelsea, but talks are not yet at an advanced stage over a new contract, putting those aforementioned clubs on alert.