First-team ace ready to say goodbye to Leeds teammates

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto is now reportedly ‘ready to say goodbye’ to the Championship club with his recent lack of game time an issue.

That is according to Tutto Mercato Web, who reports that Gnonto has asked to leave Elland Road with contact already having been made between Leeds and Lazio over a potential deal.

The Italian star is not a regular for Daniel Farke and only received one minute of action against Leicester City on Friday night.

The 20-year-old is wanted by several clubs such as Everton, Roma and the aforementioned Lazio.

However, Leeds‘ asking price is once again set to provide a stumbling block in any deal, with a fee well in excess of £20 million set to be demanded heading into the January transfer window.

Everton made a move for Gnonto during the summer and the player refused to play for Leeds and handed in a transfer request as a result.

The player wants to leave in January and it will be interesting to see how a transfer develops from here.