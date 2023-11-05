“I’d be amazed” – Dean Jones expresses doubts over Spurs signing Manchester United attacker

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Tottenham but transfer insider Dean Jones believes there are various factors that makes the transfer unlikely.

The English winger, who has struggled to find his best form at Old Trafford, currently has a strained relationship with United manger Erik ten Hag.

The rift deepened after Ten Hag publicly stated that Sancho’s poor training performances is the reason for his omission from the match against Arsenal, leading the player to publicly dispute the claim on social media.

Spanish outlet Fichajes recently reported that Sancho is valued at around €35 million and that Tottenham are ‘seriously considering’ a move for him.

However, Dean Jones has suggested that Spurs would need to consider multiple factors, including their wage structure and public relations implications. Sancho’s substantial wages at Manchester United might make negotiations challenging. The terms of any potential loan or permanent deal would also need to be worked out.

He told GiveMeSport: “I’d be amazed if Jadon Sancho does join Tottenham for various reasons. First and foremost, I think you would have to look at the PR angle of signing him. This is a player who has had extremely difficult times to manage on a personal level and has not been putting up good performances for a long time now. So from Tottenham’s point of view, what are your expectations of signing Sancho going to actually be? Plus the fact that he’s currently on huge wages at Man Utd which you’ve got to negotiate around and try and figure out how he will fit within your pay structure. Then, what are the terms of the loan going to be like? How long do you actually want this player for? Is it a six-month loan? Is it an 18 month loan? Is it that you’re going to try and do a permanent deal?”

Whether or not Tottenham decide to sign Jadon Sancho remains to be seen but given the price tag and his recent form, it does look unlikely.