Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool won’t win the league until they bolster two positions

Jamie Carragher doesn’t believe that his old side can win the league until they bring in another defensive midfielder and defender.

Liverpool saved their blushes against Luton Town thanks to a late equaliser from the returning Luis Diaz.

Tahith Chong scored the opener for the home side just ten minutes prior, sending the home fans wild as they dreamed of an upset.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side scored late on, he will view the game as points dropped instead of gained as they struggle to stay in touching distance of first place.

The Reds face defending champions Manchester City in a few weeks and will need to pull out a result if they have ambitions of winning the league this season.

But Jamie Carragher doesn’t believe that they can, at least not until they bring in a defensive midfielder and another defender.

“Liverpool still aren’t as good as Man City at stopping counter-attacks,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“Liverpool are a team who dominate possession, they have a lot of the ball, but they’re not quite as good as Man City off the ball so there are more turnovers and they lose the ball.

“Opponents do seem to find spaces a lot more to and attack and get in behind Liverpool. Luton didn’t have the quality to really punish them, except for the goal we saw.

“Liverpool in midfield are improved from what we saw last season, but they still haven’t got a top holding midfielder.

“(Alexis) MacAllister isn’t a top holding midfielder. He’s good on the ball in terms of receiving, but defensively, he finds it really tough and he lacks a bit of pace for that position.

“In the back four, Liverpool could do with not so much a player for a specific position, but just a great defender who can almost play in a couple of positions.”