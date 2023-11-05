Juventus make Man City star their number one target for January transfer window

The future of Kalvin Phillips at Man City has been a big talking point in the build-up to the January transfer window and the England star is now Juventus’ number one target for the winter window.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that the Serie A giants have joined the multi-club race for the England star.

Phillips looks certain to leave City in January as the 27-year-old is behind several players in the pecking order at the Etihad and has played very little across the opening part of the season.

The England star needs game time if he wants to make the Three Lions squad for EURO 2024 next summer and Juventus could be a great place to go as the Serie A giants play with three midfielders.

? Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has emerged as Juventus' number one transfer target in January. (Source: @MailSport) ? Tottenham also want to sign Phillips. (Source: @SunSport) pic.twitter.com/Cdp1XsmAoU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 5, 2023

Juve will face competition from several clubs for Phillips as Newcastle, Tottenham and Bayern Munich have all been linked to the Man City star over recent weeks.

The 27-year-old has not had a great time at Man City since making the move from Leeds United last summer but it could be coming to an end in January.