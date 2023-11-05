Liverpool fans will be delighted to see one name in squad for Luton Town clash

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see the name of Luis Diaz in the squad for the Reds’ clash with Luton Town on Sunday afternoon after a horrible time in the Colombian’s life over the last week.

The winger missed the Merseyside club’s clashes with Nottingham Forest last Sunday and Bournemouth midweek as his parents were the victims of a kidnapping back in his home country of Colombia.

His mother was found safe on the same day as the crime occurred but the whereabouts of his father are still unknown.

However, Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas are believed to be the people behind the kidnappings and said on Thursday that the group will free the father of Liverpool star, reports ESPN.

Diaz returned to training earlier this week but it was not 100 per cent if the winger would play against Luton given the circumstances around him.

Ahead of the Reds clash with the newly promoted Premier League side, Liverpool have named the winger on their bench to the delight of the club’s supporters.