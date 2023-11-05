Liverpool have been confirmed as tracking and following Fluminense midfielder Andre, but with nothing concrete happening right now, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The talented young Brazilian looks like he could be a fine addition to Liverpool or other top European clubs, with the 22-year-old surely ready to make the step up to a more competitive league soon.

Liverpool have already recently made several changes to their midfield, with the Reds bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner.

Could there be room for another signing in that area of the pitch? It’s not clear just yet, according to Romano, though LFC do have an interest in Andre, as they have been monitoring him for a while.

Providing an update on the Andre to Liverpool links in today’s column, Romano said: “Andre continues to impress at Fluminense as one of the most talented young players in Brazil, and we’ve heard a lot of rumours about Liverpool, Arsenal and other clubs. Liverpool had a busy summer rebuilding their midfield and there’s been speculation that they could still look to make more signings in that position in January.

“Liverpool keep tracking and following Andre, that’s for sure, he’s always been appreciated by people at the club including Jurgen Klopp. Still, until now, there is no update as the Copa Libertadores final is crucial for Andre and he didn’t want any distractions. This will be something to watch for the next months.”