Liverpool enter running for potential £80m transfer as Klopp identifies perfect Salah replacement

Liverpool have reportedly entered the running for the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz.

The talented 20-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe right now, with a host of big clubs supposedly monitoring him.

Liverpool now look to have joined the race and altered Wirtz’s transfer situation, according to the Daily Star, who state that Jurgen Klopp has identified the Germany international as an ideal potential replacement of Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah.

Wirtz could be ideal for Liverpool’s needs if Salah ends up leaving, though the report also mentions the likes of Manchester City as likely suitors for the youngster as well.

Florian Wirtz to Liverpool?
The report suggests £80m would be the kind of money required to sign Wirtz, and it’s not that often we see LFC splashing the cash like that on one player.

Still, Wirtz could be a generational talent, so it might be worth making an exception here as £80m could end up looking like a very reasonable investment in the long run.

