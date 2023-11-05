Luis Diaz issues statement pleading with kidnappers to release his father

Luis Diaz posted a statement on his Instagram pleading with his father’s kidnappers to release him after a week in captivity.

The Liverpool winger has gone through a horrible week after it was revealed that his parents were kidnapped by a Colombian rebel group.

His mother was found safe but his father is still being held captive.

Understandably, Diaz missed consecutive Liverpool games before returning to the squad on Sunday to face Luton Town.

The 26-year-old scored late on to earn his side a draw and revealed a message underneath his jersey calling for his father to be released.

After the game, Diaz posted a statement on Instagram aimed at kidnappers, Ejercito de Liberacion Nacional (ELN), begging them to release his father.

“Today the soccer player is not speaking to you, today Lucho Diaz, the son of Luis Manuel Diaz, is speaking to you. My dad is a tireless worker, our pillar in the family and he is kidnapped.” the statement reads.

“I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my dad, and I ask international organizations to intercede for his freedom. Every second, every minute, our anguish grows. My mother, my brothers and I are desperate, distressed and without words to describe what we are feeling. This suffering will only end when we have him back home.

“I beg you to release him immediately, respecting his integrity and ending this painful wait as soon as possible. In the name of love and compassion, we ask that you reconsider your actions and allow us to recover him.

“I thank the Colombians and the international community for the support received, thank you for so many demonstrations of love and solidarity in this difficult time that many families in my country find themselves living.”