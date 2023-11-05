Manchester City just two games away from equalling stunning 131-year-old record

Manchester City are two games away from equalling a quite stunning record in English football that has stood for 131 years.

The reigning treble winners are on a run of 22 home wins in a row in all competitions, meaning they’re not far off making history, as the current record belongs to Sunderland, who won 24 home matches in a row in all competitions all the way back in 1892.

In a way it’s slightly surprising that so many of the other great teams we’ve seen since then haven’t managed to eclipse that record, but if anyone was going to do it it would surely be this Pep Guardiola side.

22 – @ManCity have won 22 consecutive home matches in all competitions, the second-longest run in history by an English top-flight side, behind a 24-game streak by Sunderland between December 1890 and April 1892 (including a replayed win). Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/45iuXXBqXC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2023

City will surely feel they have a decent chance of getting the record, as they clearly remain the best team in Europe right now, though it might not be entirely straightforward.

They play Young Boys at home next in the Champions League, but must then contend with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

They would then have the chance to break the record at home to RB Leipzig, which is another fixture that *should* be doable, but which might also be a potential banana skin.