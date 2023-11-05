Manchester United could LOSE right to host prestigious game to bitter rivals Manchester City

Manchester United could reportedly lose the right to host the Super League Grand Final, with Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium being seriously considered as an alternative venue.

Old Trafford has hosted this prestigious game since all the way back in 1998, but the stadium is not in good condition at the moment, as has been publicly highlighted by Man Utd legend Gary Neville on several occasions recently.

It seems this could mean Man City get the chance to replace the Red Devils as the hosts for this game, according to the Daily Mail.

United’s contract with the Rugby Football League expires next year, with talks set to begin soon over the next steps.

The Etihad does not have as many seats as Old Trafford, but the Super League Grand Final rarely needs a full house, so the move could make sense as the venue would probably be superior overall.

Still, this would be another huge blow for MUFC as their rivals continue to replace them as the dominant force in Manchester.