Manchester United willing to offload expensive signing in surprise swap deal

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offload Antony as part of a potential transfer deal for Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa.

Antony has struggled during his time at Old Trafford, including against Fulham this weekend, but it would be somewhat surprising to see the club give up on him already, as he looked such a top prospect during his time at former club Ajax.

Still, less than a year and a half in to his time at Man Utd, it looks like he could be offered to Flamengo as the Red Devils chase the signing of Barbosa to boost their options up front, according to the Daily Mirror.

Although the Brazilian striker has been prolific in his home country, he notably flopped in Europe earlier in his career with a disappointing spell at Inter Milan and on loan at Benfica.

It could, therefore, be another gamble by United if they look to him as the man to solve their problems in attack.

MUFC can’t afford to get this wrong as it’s been a hugely disappointing start to the season from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, while Jadon Sancho has been frozen out by Erik ten Hag.