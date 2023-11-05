Manchester United are reportedly coming back in strongly for the potential transfer of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez as he nears the end of his contract.

The Red Devils are said to be keen on signing Rodriguez to bolster their midfield, and this follows previous interest in the Argentina international, who may now be more of a realistic target, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Rodriguez has shone during his time in La Liga, but he could soon be leaving for a new challenge, and he’ll be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement for next season from January 1st onwards.

This could give Man Utd an opportunity to pounce for the 29-year-old, either on the cheap in the middle of the season, or on a free next summer with the terms agreed this winter.

Rodriguez could have an important role to play at Old Trafford, as Casemiro has been below par this season, while there are long-term question marks over Scott McTominay, who hasn’t been a regular in the last year or so.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Rodriguez’s contract situation is bound to attract interest from other clubs as well.