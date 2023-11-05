Roma boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly not happy with Rasmus Kristensen at AS Roma, according to Corriere Dello Sport.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in Italy capital and his summer loan move hasn’t quite gone as planned.

The performances of Denmark international haven’t been very good this season in limited minutes under Jose Mourinho.

Kristensen infuriated Leeds fans last summer when he left the Yorkshire club after sudden relegation following a poor season in Premier League.

According to reports, AS Roma are paying his wages in full until the end of this season.