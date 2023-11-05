Fabrizio Romano has heaped praise onto Manchester City for the signing of talented young Belgian winger Jeremy Doku this summer.

Writing exclusively in his Daily Briefing column, Romano congratulated Man City for their smart recruitment with Doku this summer, as the 21-year-old continued his superb start to life in the Premier League with a staggering four assists for Pep Guardiola’s side yesterday as they thrashed Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Doku looked an exciting prospect at Rennes, but few would have imagined he was quite ready to step up to the kind of levels we’re seeing from him now in a City shirt.

While MCFC often sign some of the biggest names in world football and have better resources than most when it comes to the transfer market, this looks an inspired signing that not many would have necessarily expected to be as successful as it has been.

“I’ve been really impressed by Jeremy Doku’s start at Manchester City – I’d say he’s probably the most surprising signing of the season in England in terms of impact,” Romano said.

“I was sure about Doku being excellent player, but the transition from Ligue 1 to the Premier League is never easy and it took just few weeks for him to adapt and show his skills.

“Congrats to Txiki Begiristain, he trusted Doku as a top player and even though some people may have felt the €60m package was a bit of a gamble at the time, he’s been excellent.”