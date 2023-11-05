“Needs adressing” – Beren Cross warns Farke about Leeds striker

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke may have a small problem on his hands and it may need addressing before the season hits the crucial stages.

Joel Piroe was brought to Elland Road from Swansea City this summer and has scored just once in his past seven appearances for Leeds – each of those starts – with his latest blank coming at the King Power Stadium against Leicester on Friday

The Yorkshire club have made a positive start to the season and the win over the Foxes was huge for Farke’s team.

However, Piroe’s lack of goals and assists in recent weeks could be a problem later in the campaign as Leeds will look to push for promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking about the striker, journalist Beren Cross posted on his personal Twitter account on Saturday: “Glen Kamara: undroppable. Joel Piroe: needs addressing.”

Cross added in an article for Leeds Live: “Piroe is not expected to be pulling the strings in an away match at the league leaders and controlling proceedings, but this is now four consecutive games, against a range of opponents, he has struggled to assert himself in.

“No doubt about it, the honeymoon period is over and the forward is not himself in front of goal.”